IND vs NZ 3rd ODI pitch report: How will surface at Holkar Stadium in Indore play? With India all set to take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the ongoing multi-format series, let us have a look at the pitch report of the Holkar Stadium in Indore play as the third ODI of the series beckons.

The stage is set for the third and final ODI of the ongoing multi-format series between India and New Zealand. The two sides will lock horns at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 18. It is worth noting that the series is currently level, with team India winning the first ODI and New Zealand winning the second.

The two sides will hope to put in their best performance in the upcoming game in hopes of clinching the series. The likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be hoping to put in a good showing as the final ODI of the series beckons.

Interestingly, after the end of the third ODI, both India and New Zealand will continue their series by facing each other across five T20I matches. With the third ODI right around the corner, many fans would wonder how the pitch would play at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Indore pitch report:

It is worth noting that the surface at the Holkar Stadium in Indore is expected to be a batting paradise. A high-scoring contest could be on the cards as the two sides will look to post big totals on the board. Opting to bat first after winning the toss could prove to be a wise decision.

Squads:

India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

New Zealand squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wk), Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young.

