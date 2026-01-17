Manchester United dominate Manchester City at Old Trafford to move to top 4 in Premier League table Manchester United defeated Manchester City 2-0 at Old Trafford on January 17, 2026, with goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu. The win moved United into the Premier League top four and ended their home derby win drought against City since 2023.

MANCHESTER:

Manchester United delivered a statement performance in the Premier League’s headline fixture on January 17, overcoming rivals Manchester City 2‑0 at Old Trafford. The derby victory marked a welcome result for United and their interim manager, Michael Carrick, fueling optimism among supporters after a challenging stretch of results.

The breakthrough in the fiercely contested match came midway through the second half, with Bryan Mbeumo slotting home in the 65th minute to give United the lead. Building on that momentum, Patrick Dorgu extended the advantage with a well‑taken strike in the 76th minute, sealing the win in front of a packed home crowd.

The result was significant not only for its derby bragging rights but also for its impact on the Premier League standings. United’s victory moved them up into the top four, reflecting a boost in form under new leadership, while City’s hunt for league points took a hit as they look to keep pace in the title race.

Man City’s miserable night

City, who had enjoyed a run of draws and strong performances in cup competitions leading into this fixture, struggled to find their rhythm at Old Trafford. Key attacking stars were kept quiet by United’s resolute defensive display, and the visitors were unable to penetrate a disciplined back line across the full 90 minutes. The Pep Guardiola side also registered just one shot on target throughout the match.

Celebrations among United fans were amplified by the historic nature of the triumph, as it was their first home derby win over City since early 2023.

“It has been a perfect afternoon for United. It is not as if they got lucky. They dominated the game, they scored two and could have scored more. The top players turned up, like Bruno. Players had a big impact. City are a little bit off it. They lack intensity. It has been perfect for him [Michael Carrick],” United legend Roy Keane told BBC after the game.