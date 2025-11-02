IND vs AUS Playing XIs: India opt to bowl first as Arshdeep Singh makes return among three changes The stage is set for the third T20I of the series between India and Australia. The two sides lock horns in Hobart on Nvoember 2, and the clash saw India skipper Suryakumar Yadav winning the toss and electing to bowl first.

Hobart:

India and Australia lock horns in the third T20I of the ongoing series. The two sides face off at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on November 2. The clash began with team India winning the toss, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav electing to bowl first. The Men in Blue made three changes to their starting XI, with Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, and Washington Sundar coming in the place of Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson, and Kuldeep Yadav respectively.

As for Australia, the side has made one change to their lineup. Ace pacer Josh Hazlewood has been excluded from the playing XI, and Sean Abbott has replaced in the lineup. The Aussies after winning their previous game, will hope to maintain their run.

On the other hand, the Men in Blue will aim to improve and register their first win of the series, after the first game resulted in a washout, and the second T20I saw Australia registering a dominant win.

Suryakumar Yadav speaks at the toss

Winning the toss, skipper Suryakumar Yadav took centre stage and made his decision to bowl first. He also gave his take on the playing XI for the game, and the conditions as well.

“We are going to bowl first. The ball will come on nicely to the bat in the 2nd innings. Happy to take it one game at a time. We have three changes - Jitesh, Arshdeep and Washington come in,” Suryakumar Yadav said the toss.

Playing XIs

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

