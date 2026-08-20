Former India cricketer weighs in on Ravindra Jadeja's effectiveness after first Sri Lanka Test

New Delhi:

The Indian team put on a good show in the first Test of the ongoing two-game series against Sri Lanka. The two sides met for the first Test of the series at the Galle International Stadium from August 15th, and the game ended with team India registering a dominant 165-run win to take the lead in the series.

There were several performances from the game that stood out and got the fans talking. With Devdutt Padikkal’s marvellous century and Manav Suthar’s brilliance with the ball, Team India put forth a dominant performance in the game to take the lead in the series.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and talked about the performance that veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja put in the clash. Jadeja took four wickets across the two innings and played a big role in helping India win the game.

"Jadeja and Suthar are completely different bowlers. Suthar's strength is the ball rotation in his hands. Jadeja will bowl to the wickets and give you control with his stock balls. I feel Jadeja is not that attacking spinner anymore. He is a batter who will give experience with the ball and I feel he has transitioned to that role, which is not such a bad thing," he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin hailed India’s for their performance in the game

Furthermore, Ashwin did not shy away from singing the Indian team’s praises in the clash. He opined that winning the toss was crucial in the game, as it helped India post a total of 462 runs in the first innings, which ultimately put them ahead in the clash.

"433 is the average first-innings score at Galle. When India won the toss and put 450-plus on the board, everyone knew at that moment that it was going to be difficult for Sri Lanka. But I feel Sri Lanka played very well and gave a good fight for a young side. Devdutt Padikkal was incredible. Dhruv Jurel played well. Rishabh Pant played a superb knock in the second innings. Standard batting from KL Rahul. Manav Suthar was the highlight, everyone is going to talk about him," Ashwin said.

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