'Nothing bigger than this': Harmanpreet Kaur opens up ahead of high-octane Women's World Cup final clash India women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, ahead of the Women's World Cup 2025 final took centre stage and talked about her side's preparation for the high octane final clash against South Africa women on November 2.

Navi Mumbai:

The stage is set for the final of the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025. India will be taking on South Africa in the summit clash of the tournament at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2. The two sides have put in some good performances as they reached the final of the tournament.

South Africa women performed brilliantly in the first semi-final of the tournament, registering a dominant victory against England women to reach the final. On the other hand, India scripted history and defeated Australia in a blockbuster clash in the second semi-final.

Ahead of the final, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and talked about how nothing is bigger than the World Cup final and how ready her side is for the clash.

"Keeping yourself balanced and focused is something which is the key. We are having those sessions where we have been talking about how we can be more focused and more balanced and at the same time keeping ourselves relaxed because this is the biggest stage and biggest opportunity for us, playing in home conditions and that also final match,” Harmanpreet Kaur said in the pre-game press conference.

"But I think the most important thing is that we have to enjoy this because there is nothing bigger than this in our life as a cricketer and as a captain,” she added.

The India skipper talked about the feeling of losing a final

It is worth noting that Harmanpreet Kaur was a part of the India side that dramatically lost the World Cup final back in 2017, and she opined that the entire side is looking to be on the winning side ahead of their clash against South Africa.

"We know pretty well how it feels after losing [a World Cup final]. We're really looking forward to the feeling of winning a final. Hopefully it's going to be a special day for us tomorrow. We've worked really hard, and now it's about getting everything together tomorrow,” Harmanpreet Kaur said.

Also Read: