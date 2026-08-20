Pulwama welcomes return of Royal Premier League, fans gather in numbers to witness season opener

Pulwama (J&K) :

The second edition of the RPL (Royal Premier League) made its return to Pulwama. The tournament kicked off on August 19th, and the conflict-affected area was quick to turn into a celebration of cricket as fans gathered in large numbers to celebrate the return of the tournament.

Turning up in numbers, the competition was welcomed by the residents. The games are being played at the Sports Stadium, Pulwama, with day and night matches being played under floodlights. Witnessing the huge crowds at the venue, the residents came forward and urged the administration to make better arrangements for traffic management, as it became difficult for the fans back in 2025.

It is interesting to note that over 2000 people were present at the venue to witness the season opener of the Royal Premier League. The crowd got so large that it became difficult for the local authorities to contain the spectators. The situation got so tense that six people reportedly got injured when a stadium wall collapsed as well.

10 teams to participate in the RPL 2026

For the second edition of the tournament, a total of 10 teams will be participating. Sultan Warriors Baramulla, The Real Sultan Sumerbugh, Al Noor Kings, Bhat Lions Kupwara, Valley Star Ganderbal, Murad Cricket Club, Al Fallah Cricket Club, United Imports Srinagar, Valley Fresh Cold Chain, and Royal Goodwill Cricket Club are the participants.

The competition could also prove to be an excellent platform for upcoming cricketers to showcase their talent at the highest level, with it also encouraging the next generation of players to take up the sport and do well in the future.

MLA Waheed Para opened up on the tournament’s kick off

Furthermore, with the second season of the RPL kicking off, MLA Pulwama Waheed Para took centre stage and welcomed the crowd. He talked about the importance of encouraging the younger generation of players to take up the sport as well.

“Once again, Pulwama is roaring. Lights on, fear off, hearts full of hope. The league was built by Irfan Sarkar, but it belongs to the valley—to every village, mohalla and home,” Waheed Para was quoted as saying by Kashmir Life.

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