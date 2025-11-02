India vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch Women's World Cup final on TV and streaming? With India all set to take on South Africa in the Women's ODI World Cup final 2025, let us have a look at the where to watch, live streaming, and broadcast details of the summit clash that is slated to be held on November 2.

Navi Mumbai:

The stage is set for the final of the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025. India women will lock horns with South Africa women in the summit clash of the tournament at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2. The two sides have put in some brilliant performances in the ongoing tournament to reach the summit clash of the competition.

It is worth noting that South Africa women performed exceptionally well in the first semi-final of the tournament, defeating England women and making it to the final. On the other hand, India women registered an emphatic victory against Australia women in the second semi-final to make it to the final.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues put in a brilliant showing with the bat as India chased down a target of 339 runs to reach the final.

India women vs South Africa women Broadcast Details

When is the India women vs South Africa women match?

India women vs South Africa women will be played from Sunday, November 2.

At what time does the India women vs South Africa women match begin?

The India women vs South Africa women match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Where is the India women vs South Africa women match being played?

The India women vs South Africa women match will be played at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

Where can you watch the India women vs South Africa women match on TV in India?

The match between India women vs South Africa women will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV.

Where can you watch the India women vs South Africa women match online in India?

Fans watch the India women vs South Africa women match online on the JioHotstar app and website.

