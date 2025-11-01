How has Team India performed in Women's World Cup finals history? India has reached the Women’s ODI World Cup final twice, losing to Australia in 2005 and England in 2017. Both defeats were heartbreaking, but the team’s resilience and growth set the stage for a historic shot at glory in the 2025 final.

Navi Mumbai:

India’s journey in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup finals has been one of heartbreak, resilience, and relentless pursuit of glory. The team has twice reached the summit clash, in 2005 and 2017, only to fall agonisingly short on both occasions. As they prepare for another shot at history in the 2025 final, those past experiences continue to shape their story.

In 2005, India, led by Mithali Raj, scripted history by reaching their maiden World Cup final. The campaign itself marked a turning point for women’s cricket in the country, as the team displayed remarkable consistency and character. However, the final against Australia at Centurion proved a bridge too far.

Australia, led by Belinda Clark, set a competitive total of 215 for 4, with Karen Rolton’s unbeaten century anchoring the innings. In reply, India faltered under pressure, getting bowled out for 117, falling 98 runs short. Despite the defeat, that campaign signalled India’s arrival as a serious force in world cricket.

Unfateful night of 2017 at Lord’s

Twelve years later, in 2017, India once again reached the final, this time also under Mithali’s leadership at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. The team’s campaign was filled with unforgettable performances, including Harmanpreet Kaur’s explosive 171* against Australia in the semi-final.

In the title clash against England, India appeared destined to lift their first World Cup. Chasing 229, they reached 191 for 3 before an unexpected collapse saw them bundled out for 219, losing by nine runs. The heartbreak was immense, but the performance captured the imagination of millions and changed the perception of women’s cricket in India forever.

Those two finals, the crushing loss in 2005 and the narrow defeat in 2017, have become symbols of both India’s rise and their unfinished quest. Each near-miss has fuelled their hunger to go one step further. Now, in 2025, led by Harmanpreet, India stand once more on the brink of history, aiming to turn years of promise into triumph.

A win in the 2025 final would not just erase the pain of the past but also mark a watershed moment for women’s cricket in India, one that could inspire a generation and finally bring home the trophy that has twice slipped away. What 1983 did to cricketing culture in India, 2025 can repeat the same for women’s cricket.