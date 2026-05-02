'He can surprise': R Ashwin opines on MS Dhoni's availability for upcoming clash against Mumbai Indians

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings will be hosting arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the 44th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides will meet at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 2. With the clash right around the corner, many fans would be wondering whether or not former skipper MS Dhoni will play for CSK.

It is worth noting that Dhoni has not played a single game in the tournament so far, owing to a calf injury that he sustained just before the start of the season. Many fans have been waiting for Dhoni to play once more, but that day is yet to come for CSK fans.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and opened up on whether or not MS Dhoni will play against Mumbai Indians in Chennai.

“I don’t know about Rohit Sharma, but Dhoni won’t play 100 percent, I don’t think so. He can surprise as well because he’s that kind of guy, but I don’t think Dhoni will play. I think Rohit will also not play, but it is a good chance for Suryakumar Yadav to come back in form because he’ll not get a better wicket for batting,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

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Chennai Super Kings still in race for the playoffs

It is interesting to note that Chennai Super Kings sit in seventh place in the standings. With eight matches played, the side has played three games and has lost the remaining five. Going through a roller coaster of a season, CSK are still in the race for the playoffs.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have more or less been eliminated. With two wins and six losses in eight matches, the five-time champions need to win all of their remaining matches to have a shot at qualification.

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