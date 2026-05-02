CSK vs MI Pitch Report: How will surface at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai play?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 44th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 2nd, and the two sides will aim to put in a good performance.

Both sides have shared history over the years, with the fanbase severely divided across the country. It is worth noting that this is the reverse fixture between the two sides; the earlier clash was won by Chennai Super Kings after the side registered a dominant victory back in Mumbai.

With Mumbai Indians now travelling to Chennai, it could be interesting to see how they look to improve against the hosts, who have had a roller coaster of a season so far.

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MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report:

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is quite slow; traditionally a turning track, the surface has become more and more batter-friendly over the years, and a high-scoring encounter could be quite possible on the surface now. Opting to bat first after winning the toss could prove to be a wise decision.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, M.S. Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes

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