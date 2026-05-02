BAN vs NZ: Head-to-head record between two teams ahead of third T20I

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the third and final T20I of the ongoing series between New Zealand and Bangladesh. The two sides have locked horns in two T20I games so far, with Bangladesh emerging victorious in one and the second clash ending in a no-result due to rain.

It is worth noting that the T20I series began with the two sides meeting in Chattogram on April 27. Batting first, New Zealand posted a total of 182 runs in the first innings, which the hosts chased down comfortably, winning the game by six wickets.

The second T20I, however, was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The teams were supposed to clash on April 29 in Chattogram, but due to rain playing spoilsport, the clash was abandoned. With no chance for New Zealand to win the series now, the Black Caps will hope to level the score. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be aiming to clinch the series and put in another good performance.

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Head-to-head record

Speaking of the T20I head-to-head record between Bangladesh and New Zealand. It is worth noting that the two sides have locked horns across 22 T20Is. Bangladesh has won the tie 5 times, while New Zealand has emerged victorious 15 times. 2 games have produced no result.

Squads

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (w/c), Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Jayden Lennox, Tim Robinson, Ben Lister, Matthew Fisher

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (w/c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain

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