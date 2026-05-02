'We missed the trick': Riyan Parag weighs in on Rajasthan Royals' performance after loss against DC

New Delhi:

The 43rd game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Rajasthan Royals taking on Delhi Capitals. The two sides met at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 1, and it was Delhi Capitals who emerged victorious in the clash.

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted a total of 225 runs in the first innings of the game. It was thanks to the performances of Riyan Parag and Donovan Ferriera that RR was able to post a good total on the board. Chasing down the target, Delhi Capitals put in a good showing and ended up winning the game by seven wickets.

After the game, Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag came forward and talked about his side’s performance in the clash. Parag opined that the total that they posted was a par score, but they fell short with the ball in the middle overs.

“I think it was a good score. I thought 200 was a par score here. It was going to slow down a bit, but I think we could have bowled way better in the middle overs, not letting them get away a little too much. And then a lot of boundaries in one single over and that repeated. So I felt we missed the trick with that, but no harm with the decision we made,” Parag said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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Rajasthan Royals to take on Gujarat Titans next

Speaking of Rajasthan Royals’ schedule, the inaugural champions will take on Gujarat Titans next. The two sides will meet in the 52nd game of the tournament at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 9. With four matches left in the group stage, Royals will aim to go for the win.

It is worth noting that the side needs two wins to almost secure a place in the knockouts, and it could be interesting to see how they fare against Gujarat Titans.

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