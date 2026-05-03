Former India cricketer predicts massive overhaul for Mumbai Indians after IPL 2026 nightmare

New Delhi:

The ongoing edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) has been a nightmare for five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Before the start of the tournament, many had backed Mumbai Indians to dominate considering the sheer star power present in their squad.

With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, and many more stars on their side, Mumbai Indians looked like the strongest side in the competition by a country mile. However, the synergy within the team seems to be lacking.

With nine matches played, the side has won two and has lost the remaining seven matches. Almost out of the race for the playoffs, the five-time champions are hanging by a thread, and speaking of the same, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer came forward and predicted massive changes for the side in the next season.

"I think Mumbai will have to take some tough calls for the team formation. For now, they should at least aim to finish at a respectable position on the table. You do not think about all these things while the tournament is on. Once it is done, I am sure they will get together and think. They are such a franchise that will not sit quietly. They will make some changes, and they must as well. It is a big franchise, and if the performance is not coming, they will try to make things right," he said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read: CSK hand Mumbai Indians their 7th defeat of IPL 2026 season, MI all but out of playoffs race

Mumbai Indians to take on Lucknow Super Giants next

Speaking of Mumbai Indians’ schedule, after their recent loss to Chennai Super Kings, the side will take on Lucknow Super Giants next. The two sides will meet in the 47th game of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 4.

Also Read: