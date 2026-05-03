Ruturaj Gaikwad surpasses Faf du Plessis after stellar knock against MI, sits behind Raina, Dhoni

Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings got the best of Mumbai Indians in the 44th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides met at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 2nd, and Chennai managed to register an eight-wicket victory as they kept their hopes for the playoffs alive.

Chasing down a target of 156 runs, it was the performance of Ruturaj Gaikwad that set the stage for the side. Opening the innings, the skipper scored 67* runs in 48 deliveries, providing them with a good start to the innings. Doing so, Gaikwad surpassed former South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis in the list of players with the most runs for CSK in the IPL.

It is worth noting that through his knock, Gaikwad is now the third-highest run-getter in history for Chennai Super Kings with 2,747 runs to his name. Only Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni have more for the side at 4687 and 4865 runs, respectively.

Putting in a good showing, Gaikwad’s performance was crucial for Chennai in chasing down the target and registering an emphatic, much-needed victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

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Ruturaj Gaikwad gave his take after the game

For his performance, Gaikwad won the Player of the Match award and came forward to give his take on the clash. The skipper talked about how good it felt to defeat Mumbai Indians for the second time in the same season.

"Feels good, actually. I thought we started really well a couple of overs and then, they got a bit of momentum there. I thought after powerplay, we pulled it back really well. I thought, we were chasing 20 to 30 runs less. And after that, it was just about, getting through the first couple of overs and after that just making sure, one of the top three stays till the end and getting the job done,” Gaikwad said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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