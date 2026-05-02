Can Mumbai Indians still qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs after another drubbing to CSK?

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians suffered yet another drubbing to Chennai Super Kings as they lost their second game to the yellow army this season on Saturday, May 2, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. After a 103-run thrashing at Wankhede 10 days ago, MI were outclassed yet again by their fellow five-time champions in the El Clasico.

MI's batting failed to spark yet again, and barring Naman Dhir's 57 and Ryan Rickelton's 37, none of the MI batters got going. From 99/2 after 10.3 overs, MI went downhill, losing the plot and were restricted to an underwhelming 159/7 as the CSK bowlers kept the lid on them with regular scalps.

On a pitch that was not very easy to bat, the CSK batters schooled MI's big-hitting stars. Composed knocks from captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and impact sub Kartik Sharma took the team home with 11 balls to spare and eight wickets in hand. The scoring was not that easy on this surface but Gaikwad's measured 67* from 48 balls and promoted Kartik's 54* from 40 deliveries helped CSK put up an unbeaten stand of 98 for the third wicket in the victory.

Can MI still qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs?

This is MI's seventh loss of the season in their ninth game now. They have won only two matches, with those wins coming against the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans. This puts MI's chances for the playoffs almost to bed, and they just have one win to show for in their last eight matches.

MI are languishing at the ninth spot in the points table and have five more games left. If MI win all of their last five matches, they can reach a maximum of 14 points. This will not mean they will go through, as MI are now dependent on other results as well.

What MI need in their favour?

Currently, PBKS are on top with 13 points from eight matches, RCB second (12 points from nine), SRH third (12 points from nine) and RR fourth (12 points from 10). Then there is GT on 10 points from nine games, in fifth and CSK with eight points from nine games. DC and KKR are also above MI. Even LSG is not officially out.

MI would need no more than three teams to go past 14 points, as that will put their campaign officially to an end. If at least six other teams, apart from MI, finish below or on 14, Mumbai can still qualify for the playoffs, depending on NRR. But first things first, they need to win all of their matches.

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