Hardik Pandya weighs in on MI's performance after horrid form in IPL 2026 continues

New Delhi:

The 44th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings. The two sides met at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May wnd, and it was CSK who managed to once again get the best of MI.

Batting first, the visitors were restricted to a minimal score of 159 runs in the first innings of the game. CSK, on the other hand, chased down the target in just 18.1 overs and propelled themselves to an eight-wicket victory in Chennai.

With everything going wrong for Mumbai Indians, skipper Hardik Pandya took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance, and this has not been their season.

"Not the season, I feel, not just the night. Yeah, they played better, they bowled better, they fielded better, and they batted better. (180 par for this track?) Yeah, I think at one point of time, we were looking to get around 180, 190. Should have been a good total, but yeah, we could not get the momentum post 10 overs, could not get the finish as well,” Hardik said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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Pandya talked about MI’s demeanour with the ball

Furthermore, Hardik was asked about whether his side would have benefited from being more aggressive when bowling in the second innings of the game.

“I don't know what aggressive we would have been. I think we would have had to throw some fireballs to get them out. But yeah, it was, the bowling option which we had, we went with it and they just played smart cricket. And yeah, they were better,” Pandya said.

With the loss, Mumbai Indians still sit in ninth place in the standings. With two wins and seven losses in nine matches, the side is more or less out of the running for the playoffs.

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