SRH vs KKR: Head-to-Head record ahead of game 45 in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 45th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 3. It is worth noting that while Sunrisers Hyderabad are in the race for the playoffs, Kolkata Knight Riders’ season is on the verge of ending.

Currently, Kolkata Knight Riders sit in eighth place in the standings. With eight matches played, the side has won two, lost five, and had one game produce no result. The three-time champions will hope to improve severely and register their third win of the ongoing season.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have recently picked up form. Sitting in third place, the side has won six matches and lost three of the nine that they have played and will hope to win their seventh game tonight.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, head-to-head record:

It is worth noting that both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have taken on each other across 31 matches in the IPL. In the 31 matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 11 times, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders have emerged victorious 20 times.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani

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