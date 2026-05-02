Suryakumar Yadav surpasses Kieron Pollard to become Mumbai's second-leading run-scorer, check full list

Chennai:

Suryakumar Yadav surpassed Kieron Pollard to become the second-leading run-scorer for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. He now sits behind only Rohit Sharma in the franchise’s all-time list. Suryakumar has accumulated 3,933 runs from 121 innings at an average of 37.10, while Rohit leads comfortably with 6,286 runs in 236 innings.

Most runs for Mumbai Indians in IPL:

Player Runs Rohit Sharma 6286 Suryakumar Yadav 3933 Kieron Pollard 3915 Ambati Rayudu 2635 Sachin Tendulkar 2599

However, in a personal capacity, the star India batter is going through a difficult time at the moment. He has amassed only 183 runs in nine matches and his form is currently under the scanner. So much so that many of the former cricketers have advised the selectors to consider Shreyas Iyer for Suryakumar’s position.

Against Mumbai, he had the perfect opportunity to prove his worth in the middle, especially when the team was playing a must-win game. However, Suryakuamar could make only 21 runs off 12 balls, as he once again flopped after getting off to a good start. Overall, Mumbai’s middle order failed again as they posted only 159 runs on the board in the first innings.

CSK secure eight-wicket win

When it came to the chase, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad led by example, smacking his second consecutive half-century in the ongoing IPL 2026. He remained unbeaten on 67 runs off 48 balls, as Chennai registered a comfortable eight-wicket win. Young Kartik Sharma played the perfect role of a second fiddle, adding unbeaten 54 runs off 40 balls. The duo stitched a 98-run partnership to get the job done.

In the bowling front, Anshul Kamboj once again played a vital role, claiming three wickets. Noor Ahmad had a gun day as well, picking up two wickets. Their solid effort in the middle overs played a huge role in Chennai securing comfortable win in the end.

Meanwhile, with the win, the hosts remain alive in the playoffs race, while Mumbai are almost out of the qualification.

Also Read: