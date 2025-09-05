ENG vs SA: England add Sam Curran to T20I squads as Ben Duckett rested Sam Curran has been added to England's squad for the first time under Brendon McCullum. Curran has been added to England's T20I squads for the series against South Africa and Ireland. Meanwhile, Ben Duckett has been rested.

New Delhi:

England have added all-rounder Sam Curran to their squads for the T20I series against South Africa and Ireland, while resting Ben Duckett, who has looked out of sorts of late.

Curran has been added to England's squad for the first time since Brendon McCullum took over after a string of impressive performances for the Oval Invincibles and Surrey. He has made 603 runs across his 24 appearances in the T20 Blast and the Hundred, striking at 154.21and having taken 33 wickets.

"England Men have confirmed changes to the squads for the forthcoming Vitality IT20 series against South Africa and the subsequent IT20 series in Ireland," the England Cricket Board wrote in a statement.

"Opening batter Ben Duckett will be rested for the three-match series against South Africa," the board added.

Meanwhile, England have also released Matthew Potts from the Ireland T20I squad "to enable him to represent his county in the final rounds of the Rothesay County Championship."

England have conceded an ODI series to South Africa for the first time in 27 years after the Proteas took an unassailable 2-0 lead with a match to go. They will play a dead-rubber on September 7 before the T20Is kick in from September 10 onwards, with the second and third matches on September 12 and 14.

England will tour Ireland for a three-match T20I series, for which Jacob Bethell has been named the captain. The 21-year-old Bethell would become the youngest English player to have captained an England team in international cricket.

Updated England T20I squads:

vs South Africa: Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.

vs Ireland: Jordan Cox, Sonny Baker and Tom Hartley replace Harry Brook, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith; Bethell replaces Brook as captain.