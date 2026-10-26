Saim Ayub dropped from ODI squad; Pakistan announce replacement for remainder of tri-series

New Delhi:

Pakistan have dropped Saim Ayub from their squad for the remainder of the ongoing ODI tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka. They have announced Sahibzada Farhan as his replacement amid concerns over the team’s struggling top order.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the change after discussions between Ayub and head coach Mike Hesson. The southpaw requested an opportunity to return to domestic cricket and work on his form, which was promptly approved by the management and the national selection committee.

“After a conversation with the head coach, Saim expressed a desire to return to domestic cricket to work on his batting form and regain confidence. Respecting Saim's decision and appreciating his honest assessment of his current form, the team management and national selection committee have mutually agreed to accept this request,” the PCB said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ayub’s latest setback comes after a difficult year with the bat. He managed only 21 runs across three appearances in the current tri-series and has averaged 16.55 in 19 international matches across formats in 2026. His only score above 50 this year came against Australia in February, before the T20 World Cup.

His international opportunities have also been inconsistent as well. He missed Pakistan’s ODI and Test assignments against Bangladesh and the subsequent ODI series against Australia before returning for the Birmingham Test against England in September. He scored ducks in both innings of that match.

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Farhan’s inclusion comes as Pakistan seek greater output from their leading batters. Ayub, Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam have collectively averaged just 15.11 in the tri-series, while Pakistan’s overall top-order average of 19.81 is the lowest among ODI teams this year.

Captain Shaheen Afridi had hinted at possible adjustments following Pakistan’s dramatic one-wicket victory over England on Sunday, a result that secured their place in the final with a group match remaining.

Meanwhile, despite the PCB’s reference to domestic cricket, Ayub has no immediate scheduled domestic fixture apart from the President’s Trophy final beginning October 27, in which he is not involved. His next opportunity could come in November at the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan’s premier first-class competition.

Pakistan had also added top-order batter Maaz Sadaqat to their squad on Sunday, replacing left-arm wristspinner Sufyan Moqim shortly before the England match.

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