Devdutt Padikkal strengthens No. 3 debate with 199 vs NZ A; controversial umpire call ends double-century bid

Lincoln:

Devdutt Padikkal’s bid for a double century ended at 199 on Day 3 of the first unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln. The southpaw was dismissed following a close catch-behind appeal off Zak Gibson. Initially, the umpire didn’t raise his finger, but after a thought, he did, which left Padikkal stunned.

Meanwhile, the dismissal came after Padikkal had played a crucial role in rescuing India A from a difficult position in their second innings. Along with Sai Sudharsan, he stitched a 215-run partnership in the middle that brought the visitors into the contest. However, his departure, with just one run separating him from the milestone, drew a visible reaction from the batter, who appeared to believe the ball had missed his bat.

Gibson delivered down the leg side as Padikkal attempted to work the ball towards the leg side. The delivery appeared to brush his pads before reaching wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay. Although a sound was heard as the ball passed the bat, but Padikkal indicated that there had been no contact with his bat.

New Zealand A appealed for a catch behind which was then given out. However, Padikkal remained at the crease momentarily, as he looked towards the official and gestured to demonstrate the distance between the ball and his bat before reluctantly leaving the field.

Padikkal’s 199 takes India to 488/8 after Day 3

Padikkal played 248 deliveries in the middle and hit 24 boundaries and three sixes. As he walked back to the pavilion, Padikkal shook his head in disappointment. Yash Rathod approached him and tapped him on the shoulder, acknowledging the effort that had kept India A in contention.

The knock was particularly significant given India A’s struggles earlier in the match. The visitors had managed only 113 in their first innings and the openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul once again failed to give India a good start. Their dismissals left India A at 10 for two and that’s when Padikkal and Sudharsan took over.

Meanwhile, the knock will certainly seal Padikkal’s spot at number three for India’s first Test against New Zealand, starting November 19.

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