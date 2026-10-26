Arshdeep Singh in contention for Test call-up as India plan pace-bowling cover for New Zealand tour

New Delhi:

India bowling coach Morne Morkel confirmed that ace pacer Arshdeep Singh is in contention for red-ball duties during the ongoing New Zealand tour. The southpaw proved his mettle in the shortest format of the game for the national team, but is yet to make his Test debut. The team management is now happy with his progress in New Zealand conditions and following which, they are assessing options for the longer format while planning workloads across five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests.

Ahead of the third T20I, Morkel indicated that India were identifying bowlers who could remain available as cover, with the final combination likely to depend on conditions closer to the Test series.

“We are sort of planning, you know, a group of bowlers that we would like to potentially stay behind as cover (for Tests) because of the schedule. I also think closer to the time, once we get a better understanding of the conditions at this time of the year, you know, we will get a clear picture in terms of the makeup of our bowling unit,” Morkel said in the press conference.

The coach also backed Arshdeep’s ability to adapt if called upon, pointing to the pacer’s work ethic and suitability for the challenge.

“So at the moment, on paper, in the back of our minds, there are a nice group of bowlers that can suit all the conditions, and Arshdeep is definitely in that conversation. And yeah, I mean, in terms of that, he is a guy who always, you know, works hard. He ticks all the boxes. So if needed with the red ball, I am pretty sure, you know, you will be fine,” he added.

New record awaits for Arshdeep

Arshdeep played his 100th T20I match during the second match against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. He claimed two wickets in the match. The youngster is now two wickets short of becoming India’s first bowler to take 150 wickets in the format.

His longer-format record also offers encouragement. Across 24 domestic red-ball matches, he has collected 73 wickets at an average of 30.71, including two five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/40. In ODIs, he has taken 30 wickets in 18 matches.

India have also arranged red-ball preparation for several players through the India A programme. Test pacers Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep are involved, alongside Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel.

Morkel said the team had planned rotations well in advance to manage workloads, with the ODI leg beginning on November 4 and the Test series starting on November 19. He acknowledged that contingencies remained necessary despite the preparation.

“I am pretty sure you're aware there are a couple of guys playing in the India A getting ready for red-ball cricket. In the 50 overs, we will also rotate and give guys, you know, the game time that is needed, we felt for the Test matches. So I think we have got a— I am gonna touch wood— a bulletproof plan at the moment in terms of how we have mapped everything out,” he added.

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