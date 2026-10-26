Steven Smith availability in doubt for third Test vs South Africa; Australia release opener Nic Maddinson

New Delhi:

Senior Australia batter Steven Smith is not confirmed to be in the playing XI for the decisive Test against South Africa in Cape Town. He is required to complete a full net session on Monday to demonstrate that his troublesome neck can withstand the demands of the match. Ahead of that, head coach Andrew McDonald indicated that Smith’s recovery would need to progress rapidly for him to feature.

Notably, Smith experienced neck discomfort during the previous Test in Gqeberha. His preparation on Sunday was limited to 15 minutes of batting against side-arm deliveries from Michael Di Venuto, without wearing a helmet, leaving his readiness for the series decider uncertain. Keeping that in mind, the team management hasn’t finalised their playing XI.

“We feel like it's going to be a pretty steep progression in terms of [whether] he should be available. But if we're surprised today, you'll see that play out,” head coach Andrew McDonald said.

If Smith misses out, Labuschagne to play

If Smith fail to recover in time, Marnus Labuschagne is expected to retain his place, prolonging the discussion around his position at No. 3. Chair of selectors George Bailey acknowledged that Labuschagne had contributed by occupying the crease but pointed to his difficulty in converting starts into substantial scores.

“We've seen some good things. Is there a block at the moment around the 30s? Yes. [He's] still contributing in terms of his ability to get through a number of balls,” Bailey said as quoted by Cricinfo.

Bailey added that the selectors would consider whether Labuschagne’s continued presence was helping Australia achieve the results required from the batting unit.

Elsewhere, Matt Renshaw is poised to return to opening the batting alongside Travis Head after Nic Maddinson was left out of the squad. He was recalled for the series, but failed to make an impact, scoring 0, 48, 0 and 8 across his four innings and is returning to Australia to join New South Wales for their next Sheffield Shield fixture, beginning Friday.

Bailey defended the decision to include Maddinson and said the unsuccessful series would not automatically end his Test prospects.

“I think performance-wise… would you like more runs in it? Yes. So that's okay,” Bailey said. He added that Maddinson could be considered again during the series against India.

Wicketkeeper Sam Harper is also leaving South Africa to join Victoria ahead of its Shield match against Queensland on Saturday. Josh Inglis, recovering from a fractured finger, has been cleared to resume wicketkeeping if Alex Carey encounters difficulties.

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