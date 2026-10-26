IPL 2027 mini-auction set to clash with India vs Sri Lanka ODI, trading window closes on November 15

New Delhi:

The Indian Premier League’s 2027 mini-auction will be held in Goa on December 16. That leaves the franchises a month to prepare after the November 15 deadline for retaining players. Meanwhile, the auction will coincide with the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

Ahead of that, the franchises will have to finalise their retention decisions before the auction preparations move to the next stage. The IPL will subsequently circulate the registered player pool soon, which will allow teams to identify their preferred targets before the final auction list and the order of player sets are released during the week preceding the event.

With the December date now confirmed as per a Cricinfo report, teams have limited time to assess their squads and determine where changes are needed. The ongoing trade window has produced two deals since the 2026 season concluded, including a high-profile exchange involving two established Indian internationals.

Lucknow Super Giants traded captain Rishabh Pant to Delhi Capitals in June in exchange for wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav. Delhi later completed another deal, sending fast bowler T Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad for uncapped legspinner Zeeshan Ansari.

Under IPL regulations, the trading period opens a month after the conclusion of a season. It remains active until a week before the auction and reopens thereafter, continuing until a month before the following season begins.

IPL 2027 schedule yet to be finalised

Although the auction date has been settled, the schedule for the 2027 IPL season is yet to be finalised. The league had previously outlined a March 14 to May 30 window for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 editions. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia indicated after the board’s annual general meeting in September that the next season could begin towards the end of March.

Meanwhile, the December auction will also mark the final mini-auction of the current IPL cycle. A mega-auction is planned ahead of the 2028 season, which will begin the league’s next media-rights cycle.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has yet to issue the tender for those rights. The previous cycle, sold in 2022, brought the IPL approximately INR 48,390.5 crore, equivalent to around US$6.2 billion at the time.

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