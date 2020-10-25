IPL 2020: Took our foot off the pedal, says SRH David Warner after loss to KXIP

Image Source : IPLT20.COM SRH skipper David Warner in action against KXIP in Dubai on Saturday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL 2020 play-off ambitions were handed a severe blow when the side suffered a dramatic 12-run loss to Kings XI Punjab in Match 43 of the season in Dubai on Saturday.

It was SRH’s game to lose after their bowlers did a wonderful job of restricting KXIP at 126/7 in 20 overs and were chasing down the target with 56/0 at the end of powerplay while chasing the paltry total.

However, the side lost its last seven wickets within 14 runs to slump to an unthinkable defeat, showing the pitches in the UAE can’t be taken for granted at this stage of the tournament.

Speaking after the loss at the post-match presentation ceremony, skipper Warner admitted that it was a heart-wrenching loss.

“Yeah, it does (hurt a lot). Our bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict them. After the start we got, we took our foot off the pedal. Felt on that wicket it was going to get tougher once the spin came into it,” he said.

The Aussie, however, was full praise of his bowlers for putting in a good shift to restrict KXIP batsmen earlier in the innings while adding they need to look on for the upcoming games and not sulk.

“For us it was about trying to apply pressure up front, negate the swing bowling, but obviously we didn't get across the line. They bowled well with the new ball (his bowlers). Didn't get all the wickets upfront but we brought it back well. Today our bowlers executed the plans well, very happy with them. Just have to forget this game and move forward,” he said.

