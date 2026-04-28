Cheteshwar Pujara discusses Punjab Kings' potential game plan to tackle Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of RR clash

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals are due to lock horns in the 40th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. With the game slated to be played on April 28, many eyes will once again be set upon 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Dazzling the IPL with his flair and exceptional batting, the youngster seems to have the world at his feet.

Coming on the back of a century in the previous game, Punjab Kings will desperately look to limit the youngster in the upcoming game. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara took centre stage and talked about what potential game plan PBKS could follow to keep Sooryavanshi quiet in the game.

“Arshdeep, I think he, being a left-arm seamer, will come over the stumps for Vaibhav. He will have to ensure that he bowls that middle and off stump plan, where the ball is going away from him. We have seen that when Moshin was bowling against Vaibhav, he got that success against him. Arshdeep will have to do similar thing,” Pujara said on Star Sports ‘Game Plan.’

“Try and bowl back of length on middle and off stump line. Try to keep hitting that channel more often and also try to utilize his slower deliveries because Arshdeep has very good slower deliveries. Try to use yorkers in between if needed. But early on, I think first four or five deliveries, just try and hit that back of length on middle and off stump,” he added.

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Rajasthan Royals aim to get back to winning ways

It is worth noting that Rajasthan Royals will be coming into the game on the back of a loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite posting a total of 228 runs in the first innings of the game in Jaipur, RR’s bowling unit looked lacklustre as they failed to defend the target.

With five wins and three losses in eight matches, the side sits in fourth place in the standings and will hope for a good showing against the unbeaten Punjab Kings.

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