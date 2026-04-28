PSG vs Bayern Munich live: When and where to watch UCL semi-final on TV and stream online in India?

Paris:

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated games of the ongoing UEFA Champions League season. The first semi-final of the tournament sees defending champions taking on FC Bayern Munich. The two sides will meet at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 29, and both sides will aim to put in their best performance in the first leg.

It is worth noting that PSG qualified for the semi-final after defeating PSG quite comfortably across two legs in the quarter-final. Being the defending champions, PSG will aim to keep up their winning form and get the best of Bayern, who look like one of the in-form teams in the world.

On the other hand, FC Bayern Munich reached the semi-final after defeating 15-time champions Real Madrid. Under Vincent Kompany, the German giants have been excellent, and they will hope for a good showing in the upcoming clash against PSG as well.

Also Read: Treble-searching Bayern up against defending champions PSG in Champions League semifinal

PSG vs Bayern Munich Broadcast Details

When is the PSG vs Bayern Munich match?

PSG vs Bayern Munich will be played on Wednesday, April 29.

At what time does the PSG vs Bayern Munich match begin?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the PSG vs Bayern Munich match being played?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich football match will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Where can you watch the PSG vs Bayern Munich match on TV in India?

The match between PSG vs Bayern Munich will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the PSG vs. Bayern Munich match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the PSG vs Bayern Munich football match online on the SonyLiv app and website.

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