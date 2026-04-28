PBKS vs RR Pitch Report: How will surface at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur play?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for game 40 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The clash will see Punjab Kings taking on Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on April 28. It is worth noting that Punjab Kings are one of the most in-form teams in the ongoing IPL season.

Led by Shreyas Iyer, the side sits in first place in the standings. With seven matches played, Kings have won six, with one of their games producing no result due to rain playing spoilsport. The side has looked brilliant throughout the season, and they will aim to put in another good showing against Royals as well.

As for Rajasthan Royals, the side sits in fourth place in the standings. With eight matches played, Royals have won five matches and have lost the remaining three. Despite getting off to a great start to the tournament, Royals’ momentum has taken a hit, and they will aim to get back to winning ways.

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Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium pitch report:

The surface at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur is generally batter-friendly. A high-scoring encounter could be expected on such a surface, and opting to bat first after winning the toss could prove to be a wise decision.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad.

Rajasthan Royals: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen

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