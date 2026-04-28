'Tremendous to see': RCB skipper Rajat Patidar reflects on his side's dominant win over Delhi Capitals

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered one of the most dominant wins of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The defending champions took on Delhi Capitals in the 39th game of the tournament at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

It is worth noting that Delhi Capitals came in to bat first, and RCB’s exceptional bowling attack had the hosts reduced to a score of 9-6 at one point of the game. However, Delhi Capitals managed to take their total to a score of 75 runs, which was easily chased by the visitors.

After the win, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance. He credited his formidable bowling and how it played a big role in securing the victory in Delhi.

"Absolutely, but I think even I am surprised the way wicket played and all credit goes to bowlers, the way they have bowled, especially in the powerplay, Hazlewood and Bhuvi. I think the way they have, you know, hit those areas and got that a bit of swing earlier, I think that was tremendous to see,” Patidar said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Patidar opened up on using his premium pacers early on

Furthermore, the captain weighed in on his decision to let Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood bowl most of their overs in the powerplay itself.

“No, no. I think I was... we have planned earlier that if we got early wickets then we'll go three-three overs of each. And let's see after how the wicket is behaving and the way afterwards the Suyash and Sheppy bowled I think the areas, and Suyash also bowled, I think he got a lot of spin, I would say, but I think the way he bowled stump to stump, I think that was really good to see,” he added.

Also Read: