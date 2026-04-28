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Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter elite list alongside MI, CSK after dominant victory over Delhi Capitals

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Delhi Capitals in the 39th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026, registering the victory. RCB entered an elite list as they propelled themselves to their 21st win against Delhi Capitals.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

The 39th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Delhi Capitals. The two sides locked horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 28, and the defending champions put forth a brilliant showing, defeating Capitals by nine wickets. 

It is worth noting that the clash began with Capitals coming in to bat first and putting in one of the most subpar showings in the season so far; Capitals were bundled out on a score of 75 runs in the first innings of the game. 

Chasing down the target, RCB won the game in 6.3 overs, maintaining their dominance in the tournament. Interestingly, this was Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s 21st victory against Delhi Capitals in 35 matches. The side joined an elite list alongside the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders in the list of teams with the most wins against a single team in the IPL.

21 wins against Delhi Capitals are the second-most wins against a single team in the IPL. Only Mumbai Indians’ 25-win record against Kolkata Knight Riders betters RCB’s record. 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to take on Gujarat Titans next

Speaking of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the side is slated to take on Gujarat Titans next. The two sides will meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the 42nd game of the tournament on April 30. It is worth noting that with the form of the defending champions, the side will look to maintain their winning run. 

After their win against Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru sit in second place in the standings with six wins and two losses in eight matches. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans sit in fifth place in the standings. With eight matches played, the side has won four and lost the remaining four and will hope for a good showing against the in-form RCB.

Also Read:

'Tremendous to see': RCB skipper Rajat Patidar reflects on his side's dominant win over DC

Bhuvneshwar, Hazlewood mastermind DC's downfall as RCB register NRR boosting win in Delhi

Treble-searching Bayern up against defending champions PSG in Champions League semifinal
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