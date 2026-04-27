Virat Kohli becomes first player to breach elusive IPL record as RCB mow down DC in Delhi

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon Virat Kohli added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first-ever player to hit 9000 runs in the Indian Premier League. Kohli, who has been with the RCB since the inception of the IPL, achieved the milestone during his team's clash against the DC on Monday, April 27, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Kohli got to 9K runs in the sixth over

Kohli needed just 11 runs to breach the mark and got there pretty easily in the second innings after the Capitals were shot out for 75 in the first innings. With his team having jolted the opposition, Kohli rubbed salt into the wounds with the two sixes that took the team home with nine wickets in hand and with 81 balls to spare.

Kohli reached the feat before his two sixes off T Natarajan when he took a single off Axar Patel in the sixth over. He drove one to long-off to get to 9000 runs as the fans cheered for him. The RCB maestro is the first batter to get to the mark in the Indian cash-rich league.

Players with most runs in IPL:

1 - Virat Kohli: 9012 runs in 267 innings

2 - Rohit Sharma: 7183 runs in 271 innings

3 - Shikhar Dhawan: 6769 runs in 221 innings

4 - David Warner: 656 runs in 184 innings

5 - KL Rahul: 5580 runs in 144 innings