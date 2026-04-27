Treble-searching Bayern up against defending champions PSG in Champions League semifinal

New Delhi:

Bayern Munich, searching for a treble, will be up against the reigning champions, Paris Saint-Germain, in a bid for a place in the Champions League final. The first leg of the two-legged semifinal will take place on April 28 (April 29 as per IST) at the Parc des Princes, Paris. Unbeaten in any competition since January 24, Bayern reached the semifinals after their win over Real Madrid in the quarterfinals by a 6-4 aggregate, following their 4-3 win in the second leg. PSG romped into the semifinals on the back of a 4-0 aggregate against Liverpool.

The Bavarians are searching for a treble. They have won the Bundesliga title and have reached the German Cup final. A place in the final in the Champions League will give the German club a shot at the top European title.

Bayern look to contain Kvaratskhelia

Key to their success will be how they shape up against PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Georgian international who has scored eight goals, double the strikes his teammate Ousmane Dembélé, the current men's Ballon d'Or holder, has made.

"He is such an important player for us," PSG coach Luis Enrique said Tuesday. "Not just for his abilities but for what he transmits as a player." Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s display against Liverpool FC—full of darting runs and quick, elusive footwork—prompted the British press to liken the 25-year-old’s style to that of George Best, the late Manchester United legend celebrated for his dribbling, balance, and flair for spectacular goals.

His knack for cutting in at pace from the left and curling shots into the far corner also draws comparisons with Thierry Henry, the iconic Arsenal FC and France forward. "When I come inside and shoot it is down to hard work," Kvaratskhelia said. "It depends on our opponents as well. I also work on it with the national team."

Bayern look to adapt without manager Kompany

Bayern would also have to adapt without their manager, Vincent Kompany, who has been suspended for the semifinal due to a third yellow card shown to him during the second-leg of the Real Madrid clash.

The FC Hollywood is gearing up for what could be its toughest test of the season so far, with head coach Vincent Kompany suspended and assistant Aaron Danks set to take charge. Kompany was still present at training on Monday before the team’s trip to Paris, but he will be barred from the dressing room and the bench at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

"We'll miss him on the touchline. He's our boss, a coach who'd love to be out there with us," Harry Kane has said.

PSG at full strength, Vitinha could start

In what PSG coach Luis Enrique described as a "lottery", PSG finally have a full-strength squad for this game. This means midfielder Vitinha could be in the starting line-up, after having missed the last two Ligue 1 games. "It'll be a lottery. Everyone's ready," Luis Enrique said Tuesday at a pregame news conference. "But be warned, we'll need all the players who are apt to play, and on that point I think we're more than ready."

Vitinha’s role alongside João Neves and the returning Fabián Ruiz will be vital in a showdown that arguably features the two strongest midfields in the competition.

Bayern Munich bring a blend of physicality, tactical discipline, and crisp passing through Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlović, and Leon Goretzka, complemented by the creativity of Michael Olise on the right and the clinical finishing of striker Harry Kane. On the left, Luis Díaz—who scored both goals in Bayern’s 2–1 win in Paris during the league stage in November—adds further attacking threat.

Control in midfield will be key to preventing Bayern from dictating play as they did in the quarterfinals against Real Madrid and in their previous meeting with Paris Saint-Germain.

ALSO READ | Kylian Mbappe injury update: Real Madrid confirm thigh issue to star forward weeks ahead of Clasico