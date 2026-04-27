Kylian Mbappe injury update: Real Madrid confirm thigh issue to star forward weeks ahead of El Clasico

New Delhi:

Real Madrid have confirmed that their star forward Kylian Mbappe has 'an injury to the semitendinosus muscle' in the left leg, as the French international is in doubt for the El Clasico against Barcelona. Mbappe had picked up the injury during Los Blancos' 1-1 draw against Real Betis in La Liga on Friday.

The club had initially indicated that the forward had a muscular overload; however, further tests have confirmed that he is injured. "Following the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappé by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg. Awaiting progress," the club said in a statement.

Mbappe doubtful for El Clasico; tensions in France

Mbappe is set to miss the fixture against Espanyol next weekend and is also in doubt for the El Clasico in the Spanish top flight. Alvaro Arbeloa's side will be up against Hansi Flick's Barcelona on May 10.

Meanwhile, Mbappe's injury has also sent tensions to France with the World Cup looming large. The French captain has been troubled by injuries this season, as he also had a knee issue, which troubled him for two months. However, Mbappe recovered from the injury and ramped up France's World Cup preparations with a win over Brazil in a friendly last month. He scored in the 32nd minute as the 2018 champions defeated Brazil 2-1.

"There was a lot of frustration, a lot of anger, and then also some anxiety at one point," Mbappé told French media late Monday at a promotional event. "I had reached a stage where I didn't know what was wrong with me. I didn't go through that period in the best way. I wasn't the happiest player in the world. But I'm happy now because it's truly behind me. It's all gone," he had added.

Barca look to win La Liga

Barca are eyeing a second consecutive La Liga title. The Catalans are leading the title race and are 11 points clear from Madrid with five games to go in the season. Barcelona can win the league as early as by the weekend if Madrid drop points against Espanyol and Barca beat Osasuna on Saturday.