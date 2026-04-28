PBKS vs RR: 3 Player battles to watch out for in IPL 2026 Match 40

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings host Rajasthan Royals in the 40th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides will meet at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on April 28. It is worth noting that both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have looked good in the ongoing tournament, and the upcoming clash could prove to be a thriller.

Punjab Kings, for the most part, have looked untouchable in the ongoing season of the tournament. Led by Shreyas Iyer, Kings are unbeaten so far, having won six of the seven matches that they have played so far, with one of their games producing no result due to rain playing spoilsport.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals, despite getting off to a stellar start, have simmered down. The side sits in fourth place in the standings with five wins and three losses in eight matches. With the clash around the corner, there will be many player battles that the fans will look forward to as well.

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Shreyas Iyer vs Ravindra Jadeja

One of the most looked-forward-to battles from the clash could be between PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja. It is worth noting that Iyer has faced Jadeja across 12 innings in the tournament so far, where he has faced 76 deliveries and has scored 74 runs, having been dismissed just once.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Arshdeep Singh could be another battle to watch out for in the game. Over the years, Jaiswal has faced Arshdeep Singh across seven innings, facing 35 deliveries and scoring 58 runs. He has been dismissed twice so far.

Riyan Parag vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Another battle could be between Riyan Parag and Yuzvendra Chahal. Parag has faced Chahal across four innings so far, facing 20 deliveries and scoring 11 runs without being dismissed. However, Chahal has done a good job in keeping Parag quiet so far.

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