Arshdeep Singh breaks Jasprit Bumrah's legendary record with three-wicket spell against Zimbabwe

Chennai:

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh broke Jasprit Bumrah’s record for most wickets by an Indian in T20 World Cup history. The youngster claimed three wickets, ruining Zimbabwe’s middle order in India’s Super Eights clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He dismissed Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl and Tony Munyonga as India secured a 72-run win to keep themselves alive in the semi-final race.

With the three-wicket spell, Arshdeep has moved his tally to 35 scalps in T20 World Cup history. Jasprit Bumrah stands second with 33 to his name, while Ravichandran Ashwin ranks third with 32 wickets.

Most wickets for India in T20 World Cup:

Player Wickets Arshdeep Singh 35 Jasprit Bumrah 33 Ravichandran Ashwin 32 Hardik Pandya 29 Ravindra Jadeja 22

Arshdeep is also India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing edition, having claimed eight wickets in five matches. Spin wizard Varun Chakravarthy tops the list with 11 wickets to his name in six matches. However, his form is slightly concerning, having conceded 47 runs in the clash against South Africa and then 35 against Zimbabwe. Even though it’s not alarming, but against the standard he has set for himself in international cricket.

My father abused West Indies batters: Arshdeep

After the game, Arshdeep revealed watching the West Indies vs South Africa clash with his family. The match held massive significance to India, as West Indies’ win could have spoiled India’s hope to qualify for the semi-final.

“My family was with me in the hotel room and whenever the West Indies batters smashed a six, my father started shouting: ‘What on earth are you doing?’. He was hurling abuse. I had to settle him down and tell him not to get so worked up. I told him to just enjoy the cricket and keep praying for a South African win,” Arshdeep said.

South Africa eventually sealed a nine-wicket win, which kept India alive. As things stand, India’s upcoming clash against West Indies at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata is a virtual quarter-final, as the winner of the match will then go on to play the semi-final. The Aiden Markram-led side, on the other hand, has already guaranteed their position in the final four.

