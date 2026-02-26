Abhishek Sharma breaks string of bad form, scores fantastic half century against Zimbabwe in Chennai

Chennai:

Game 48 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 saw India taking on Zimbabwe. The two sides locked horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 26, and the clash began on a subpar note for the Men in Blue as they lost the toss and were put to bat first by Zimbabwe.

With the side batting first, many eyes were set upon star opener Abhishek Sharma. In four matches, Abhishek Sharma had only scored 15 runs to his name, and many had been expecting a big knock from the star man, and Abhishek delivered just that.

Opening the innings, the star batter looked to be in the flow once more, and he amassed 55 runs in 30 deliveries and proved his critics wrong once more, showcasing his worth in the Indian side.

More to follow..