'A fair catch': Heather Knight opens up on her wicket reversal as England pull off nervy win Veteran England women's batter Heather Knight took centre stage and talked about her close shave survival against Bangladesh in the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2025 clash on October 7 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Guwahati:

England women pulled off a close-shave victory against Bangladesh women in the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. The two sides took on each other in the eighth game of the tournament at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on October 7, and the game saw Bangladesh posting a total of 178 runs in the first innings.

England, hoping for an easy run chase, were subjected to the brilliance of Bangladesh’s bowling attack and were 103/6 at one point of the game. However, it was the exceptional knock of Heather Knight that saved the side, propelling them to a thrilling win.

Knight scored 79* runs in 111 deliveries, helping her side win the game. However, throughout her knock, the veteran batter was quite lucky. She survived three close calls in her innings, with the third one being the most controversial one.

On the third ball of the 15th over, Knight chipped a ball right to Shorna who took a low catch to the right of extra cover. However, as the umpire went upstairs to check the legality of the catch, it was eventually ruled out as Knight survived for the third time.

What did Heather Knight have to say about her close calls?

Speaking after the game, Knight took centre stage and opined that she thought it was a fair catch, which is why she walked off but had to come back after the third umpire decided otherwise.

"Can't say I've been out three times (the other two were over-turned LBWs) and been reprieved in an innings, that's a new one for me. I thought it carried and thought it was a fair catch, which is why I walked off. The third umpire decided otherwise,” Knight said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

