Heather Knight bails England out to deny Bangladesh a major upset in Women's World Cup 2025 Heather Knight stood between Bangladesh and what could have been their greatest win in women's cricket. The former England captain scored an unbeaten 79 to guide the team's 179-run chase.

New Delhi:

England veteran and former captain Heather Knight played a masterful unbeaten knock of 79 to bail England out and deny Bangladesh a major upset in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, October 7. Knight held England's innings falling innings together as she took the team home in a 179-run chase against the Bangladesh side at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

England were in trouble as they failed to build strong partnerships with the Bangladesh bowlers, putting up a spirited effort. Marufa Akter began the magic for Bangladesh with her twin wickets in the first seven overs. Fahima Khatun did the damage in the middle overs as she scalped some crucial wickets in the middle. The spinner could have had Knight caught at mid-off had the low-catch not been overturned, as Shorna Akter seemed to have grounded it while catching.

While Khatun took three wickets and Bangladesh kept chipping away, Knight held one end up and took the team home after getting strong support from vice-captain Charlie Dean, who made an unbeaten 27 in an unbeaten 79-run stand.

More to follow...