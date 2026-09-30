Shai Hope breaks Brian Lara's record with century vs India in second ODI in Guwahati

Guwahati:

West Indies captain Shai Hope played a phenomenal knock in the second ODI against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Opener John Campbell set the tone for the day with a century of his own and Hope managed to continue with the momentum. He first stitched a valuable 110-run partnership with Campbell, followed by another sensational 182-run stand with Amir Jangoo.

Hope played the perfect role of an anchor. While Campbell and Jangoo were accelerating on a pitch that had little support for the bowlers, Hope managed to deal mostly in singles and doubles. He hit eight boundaries and three maximums during his stay at the crease before departing for 103 runs as Kuldeep Yadav got the better of him in the 40th over of the game.

With the century, Hope broke legendary cricketer Brian Lara’s record and moved to second on the list of most ODI centuries by a West Indies cricketer. Chris Gayle tops the list with 25 tons to his name in the 50-over format, while Hope has 20 to his name at the moment.

Jangoo smacks second-fastest ton for West Indies vs India

Soon after Hope departed, Jangoo completed his century. The 29-year-old played a vital knock, scoring a half-century in the opening game of the series. He managed to keep up with the momentum in the second game, playing an aggressive brand of cricket. Jangoo eventually completed his ton in 70 balls and became the second-fastest West Indies cricketer after Campbell to hit a century against India.

He eventually departed for 114 runs off 77 balls. He changed the complexion of the game in the middle overs and pushed India out of the contest. Ravindra Jadeja finally managed t o give the breakthrough, or else he could have punished the Indian bowlers further.

Meanwhile, this marked the sixth instance in ODI cricket history when three players from a team scored a century each.

West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (wk/c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

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