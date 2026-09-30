John Campbell breaks Ricardo Powell's 27-year-old record with sensational ton against India in Guwahati

India and the West Indies took on each other in the second ODI of the ongoing series. The two sides met at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on September 30th, and the clash began with the West Indies coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

Hoping to put in a good show with the bat for cricket fans, the West Indies did just that, and opener John Campbell put forth a brilliant performance. It is worth noting that with a half-century in the first ODI, Campbell continued his brilliant run of form and went on to score an exceptional century as well.

Opening the innings, Campbell amassed 101 runs in just 68 deliveries, propelling his side to an exceptional start to the second ODI. It is worth noting that Campbell completed his ton in just 65 deliveries, and doing so, he amassed the fastest ton by a Windies player when playing an ODI against India. He broke the 27-year-old record of Ricardo Powell, who had scored a century against India back in 1999 in 72 deliveries.

Fastest ODI 100 for WI vs India (by balls)

1. 65 John Campbell Guwahati 2026

2. 72 Ricardo Powell Singapore 1999

3. 73 Marlon Samuels Vijayawada 2002

4. 74 Shimron Hetmyer Guwahati 2018

5. 85 Shimron Hetmyer Chennai 2019

Shai Hope opened up on West Indies’ plan before the game

At the toss, West Indies skipper Shai Hope had come forward and talked about his side’s game plan and how he felt about his side having to bat first once again.

“Yeah, definitely would have fielded as well. [On West Indies' record as a chasing side and the challenge of batting first] Yeah, for sure. You know, coin toss is a 50-50 chance, and regardless of what happens, we got to do well. So we've got another opportunity today to put some runs on the board and try to get a good score and give our bowlers something to defend. [On whether West Indies were around 20 runs short in the first ODI after being on course for 320 at one stage] Yeah, probably a bit more runs than that, to be fair,” Hope said at the toss.

Also Read:

Mohmmad Rizwan asks Pakistan cyber cell to return phone, enquires about ongoing investigation