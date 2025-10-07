'West Indies would find a way if they have cricket at heart': Brian Lara on team's struggles The West Indies have been on a downward slope in the Test format. They were folded within two and a half days in a Test match against India. Former cricketer Brian Lara feels the Windies would find a way out if they have cricket at their heart.

New Delhi:

Legendary Brian Lara feels that the West Indies will find a way to bounce back from their struggles if they have cricket at their heart. The Windies have faced tough times in the recent past, which have been well documented with their struggles in the Test format.

They were recently shot out for 27 against Australia in July 2025, the second-lowest score in the history of the format. They were folded within two and a half days in the first Test of the two-match series against India. Players from the Caribbean have been in huge demand in the franchise leagues and have received more focus to them rather than the West Indies cricket team.

"I would like to urge Roston Chase and the other guys to (tell), do they have cricket at heart? Do they really want to play for the West Indies? And that is the most important thing, because you would find a way. You would find a way," Lara told the media during the CEAT Cricket Rating awards.

"We did not have better facilities 30-40 years ago. Viv Richards didn’t bat on any better practice pitches or anything. We had to do the same thing, the same grind, but the passion was different. The passion to play for the West Indies was different. I urge the young players to realise that this is a wonderful opportunity.

Lara questioned the sustainability of Test cricket outside the dominance of the Big Three, urging the West Indies - currently touring India for a two-Test series - to demonstrate where their true passion lies.

Referring to the first Test between India and the West Indies, which concluded within three days before a largely empty Ahmedabad stadium, Lara emphasised that rekindling fan interest is crucial to preserving the traditional format.

"When you look at the Big Three, you look at England versus Australia in the Ashes, or just recently, India playing in Australia (or) India playing in England, and you would think that there is no greater day of cricket to watch"” Lara said.

"I’ve watched India versus England at Lord’s and there is nothing to compare it. I hope that Test cricket does not die, but the viability of it in other nations, the smaller nations, the nations with the inability to bring huge crowds to the game or bring big sponsors to the game, you're really and truly testing their funds."

"I would rather like to find a solution to the problem than to say, 'I give up and that's the end of it'. The interest (in Tests in West Indies) is low. If you're not doing well as a nation and if something else is popping up that's more exciting, you can see it in the crowds," he said.