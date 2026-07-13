3 options who can replace Stephen Fleming as CSK head coach after 18-year association ends

New Delhi:

Stephen Fleming and Chennai Super Kings ended their 18-year-long association, bringing the curtain down on a fabled period that brought all the glory to the CSK and Fleming too.. Fleming was associated with the Super Kings since the start of the IPL, having played for them in the inaugural year in 2008 before being their head coach from 2009 onwards.

The former New Zealander oversaw the franchise's golden days, helping them win five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 crowns. Overall, Fleming led the Super Kings to 10 IPL finals and 12 playoff appearances, marking a historic run with the Chennai-based franchise.

He remained the heartbeat of the franchise during all those years. "Stephen Fleming has been the heartbeat of our coaching unit for almost the entire journey of this franchise. For nearly two decades, he has helped shape our identity, vision, and pursuit of excellence," Rupa Gurunath, owner of CSK, said. His departure from CSK marks the end of one of the most successful tenures for a coach in franchise cricket.

CSK have not been at their best in recent times, having been knocked out in the group stage itself in the last three seasons. They have been found wanting in playing T20 cricket of yesteryears. After winning the 2023 edition, CSK finished fifth in 2024, 10th in 2025 and eighth in 2026.

As Fleming departs, the next head coach would have big boots to fill and will also need to inspire the team from these three lean seasons. Here we take a look at some of the options.

Who can replace Fleming as next CSK coach?

1 - Rahul Dravid: Dravid can be a good option for CSK as he is currently not involved in coaching any side. He has a fabled coaching career, having helped India win the 2024 T20 World Cup and also guided the India U19 side to clinch the 2018 U19 World Cup with Prithvi Shaw at the helm.

Moreover, Dravid brings the persona of calmness, something that is very home to CSK and could fit in well in the role. He also has experience of coaching in the IPL, having been the Rajasthan Royals coach in 2024 and 2025. Moreover, he has expressed that he will be "certainly" keen to take coaching roles if "good opportunities come up".

2 - Mark Boucher: Former South African wicketkeeper batter Mark Boucher can also be looked at for the CSK coaching role. Boucher has worked as the head coach of the South African cricket team from 2019 to 2022, having led them to 11 Test wins, 12 ODI victories and 23 wins in T20Is.

Boucher became the head coach of Mumbai Indians from 2022 to 2024 and led them to the playoffs in 2023. He has also led South Africa's domestic team, The Titans, to five domestic titles from 2016 to 2019.

3 - MS Dhoni: Dhoni can be another option for the Super Kings. Although he has not retired from the IPL yet, he might hang up his boots after not playing a single game in 2026 due to a calf injury. Dhoni recently turned 45 and is far from his heydays, which can prompt the former skipper to announce his retirement and take a potential job as the head coach of the franchise for which he has been an icon and emotion.

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