Stephen Fleming steps down as Chennai Super Kings' head coach after 18 years in charge

Chennai:

In a major development, five-time IPL (Indian Premier League) champions Chennai Super Kings came forward and announced the departure of their long-time head coach, Stephen Fleming, from the side. It is worth noting that the two parties decided to mutually part ways after 18 years of association.

Notably, after joining CSK in the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008, Fleming joined the side’s coaching staff in 2009 and has been their head coach ever since. Under his coaching, the side witnessed heaps of success, winning five IPL titles, making the playoffs 12 times, and reaching 10 IPL finals as well. He also led the side to two Champions League T20 titles as well.

The side’s last title came back in 2023, and since then, they have been unable to replicate their performances. They finished fifth in 2024, ended up at the bottom in 2025, and finished eighth in 2026, which ultimately saw Fleming’s time as head coach come to an end after mutual and open-ended discussion from both parties.

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Fleming opened up after stepping down as CSK’s head coach

After stepping down as the head coach of the five-time champions, Stephen Fleming came forward and talked about his time with the franchise and opened up on how grateful he is to the side for the love and care that they have shown towards him.

"Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude. My time with Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career. I am proud of everything we have achieved. Together, we celebrated unforgettable victories, overcame difficult moments, and built memories that will stay with me forever. CSK will always be close to my heart, and I will be cheering the team on for years to come,” Fleming was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Furthermore, managing director KS Viswanathan also highlighted Fleming’s impact on the side. "From the earliest days of this journey, Fleming helped define not just how we played, but what we wanted to be as a franchise. He built a culture rooted in consistency, humility, and putting the team first,” KS Viswanathan said.

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