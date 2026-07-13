How much prize money did Jannik Sinner win after clinching Wimbledon 2026 title? Check here

London:

Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev in the summit clash of Wimbledon 2026. Securing a victory in four sets, the world number one registered a 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, 6-4 victory and got his hands on the Wimbledon title, successfully defending his crown.

While Zverev looked good during several stages of the game, he was never able to take control even after winning the first set. Sinner won the second, third and fourth sets to clinch the title.

Zverev had come into the tournament on the back of his first Grand Slam title win, as he clinched the French Open 2026 title. However, he was unable to move past Sinner on grass as the two titans collided.

After the title win, many fans would be wondering how much prize money Sinner won. It is worth noting that Sinner took home a whopping Rs 46.03 crore with the title win. Furthermore, Alexander Zverev took home a total of Rs 23.01 crore for finishing in second place in the event.

Wimbledon 2026 prize money breakdown

Jannik Sinner (Winner): Rs 46.03 crore

Alexander Zverev (Runner-up): Rs 23.01 crore

Semi-finalist: Rs 11.5 crore

Alexander Zverev weighed in on his record against Sinner

After yet another loss against the world number one, Alexander Zverev took centre stage and talked about his record against Sinner, joking that he does not like the Italian anymore after registering his ninth defeat in a row to the world number one.

“First of all, Jannik, I don’t really like you anymore. I’ve lost to you nine times in a row. He's [Sinner] still the best player in the world, I do believe that. I believe there are probably three guys who can challenge him. All of us have to be working for that goal. I'll continue working for that goal,” Zverev said after the game.

“I think I've challenged him today. Not enough, because I still sit having lost the match. I will continue doing that. The big tournaments are still around the corner. I missed an unfortunate forehand to start the second-set tiebreak. That kind of changed the momentum a little bit. Overall, I thought that the level was very good,” he added.

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