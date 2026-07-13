Suryakumar Yadav still in fray of T20I return? BCCI source drops major update

New Delhi:

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav's return to the Indian T20I team might not be completely out as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly not ruled out his comeback. This comes after India's horror tour to the UK, where they failed to win a single match in their seven outings.

India were blanked by Ireland 2-0 and were then handed a 4-0 drubbing by England in a five-match series, with one game ending as a no-result. As per a BCCI source, he is not in the scheme of things currently, but a comeback is not ruled out altogether. "Doors for Suryakumar Yadav are still open. He is not currently in the scheme of things, but he remains eligible to come back if he scores runs in domestic cricket consistently," said a BCCI source.

Shreyas Iyer failing to give results

India moved on from Surya after his lean run of form in the Indian Premier League 2026 and appointed Shreyas Iyer as the next T20I skipper after he impressed with his leadership in the IPL. Shreyas is the only captain to have led three different franchises to the IPL, having captained the Delhi Capitals to the 2020 final, Kolkata Knight Riders to win the 2024 IPL and Punjab Kings in the 2025 title clash.

Before his comeback, Shreyas last played a T20I in December 2023 against Australia and had also been out of BCCI's central contracts for the 2024-25 season. He was picked for the New Zealand T20I series before the T20 World Cup 2026 but did not get a game.

He was not only recalled to the T20I side but has also been given the captaincy of the two-time defending world champions. However, the PBKS captain has not been able to convert his IPL leadership credentials to the Indian team. He has won all seven tosses so far, but has failed to inspire the Men in Blue to a single victory in the format.

India to tour Zimbabwe

India will be touring Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series, which kicks off on July 23, and Shreyas will look to shrug off the horror UK show. The Men in Blue will face the Chevrons in the three-match contest on July 23, 25 and 26. All the matches will take place in Harare.

ALSO READ | Stephen Fleming steps down as Chennai Super Kings' head coach after 18 years in charge