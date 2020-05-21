'May God protect everyone': Virat Kohli puts out message for people affected with Cyclone Amphan

Image Source : AP Indian captain Virat Kohli on Thursday prayed for the safety and well being of people affected with Cyclone Amphan.

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Thursday hoped for the situation in Odisha and West Bengal to improve as the states are hit with Cyclone Amphan. The cyclone struck the Indian coasts earlier this week and reached West Bengal on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Virat Kohli prayed for the well being of people affected by the cyclone.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by #CycloneAmphan in Odisha and West Bengal. May God protect everyone out there and hope things get better soon. #PrayForWestBengal," wrote the Indian captain.

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by #CycloneAmphan in Odisha and West Bengal. May God protect everyone out there and hope things get better soon. 🙏#PrayForWestBengal — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 21, 2020

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman also said that the world is going through 'challenging times', adding that he prays for the safety of people in Eastern India.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Eastern India as they weather the impact of #CycloneAmphan. We are going through a very challenging time and I pray for everyone's safety," wrote Laxman on Twitter. (ALSO READ: Kohli vs Tendulkar: Gambhir makes his choice between the two)

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Eastern India as they weather the impact of #CycloneAmphan. We are going through a very challenging time and I pray for everyone's safety. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 21, 2020

Harbhajan also posted a video of heavy rains and winds from a balcony window, writing, "Stay safe kolkotta #CyclonicStormAmphan."

As per the latest reports, at least 15 people have lost their lives due to the cyclone, which made landfall in eastern India and Bangladesh. The electricity and communication has also been disrupted in these areas. (ALSO READ: KKR 'confident' for IPL to take place this year: Pat Cummins)

"Area after area has been ruined. I have experienced a war-like situation today," West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by PTI.

