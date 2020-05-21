KKR 'confident' about IPL to be played this year, says Pat Cummins

Image Source : TWITTER/KKRIDERS Australian pacer Pat Cummins has said that he is constant touch with his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, who are 'confident' that the tournament will be played this year.

On Wednesday, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri had suggested that the board is pondering over the possibility of conducting the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) post-monsoon. In a webinar, Johri acknowledged that the road ahead will be difficult, but that the board remains 'optimistic'.

He is not the only person in authority to hint at conducting IPL this year. BCCI apex council member Anshuman Gaekwad had also suggested that the tournament could take place in 'October-November' window if the T20 World Cup is postponed/cancelled.

While Ish Sodhi had said later on Wednesday that the New Zealand Cricket may need to balance the domestic season in case the IPL takes place later this year, Australia's Pat Cummins has also reacted to the possibility of the same.

Cummins revealed that he is being kept in the loop by his franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders, who are 'confident' of IPL taking place this year.

"Whenever I speak to the owners of the team and the staff there, they're still really confident that it can be played at some stage this year," Cummins told SEN. (ALSO READ: Optimistic about IPL taking place post-monsoon, says BCCI CEO)

"I was really looking forward to playing it for many obvious reasons, hopefully it goes ahead."

Pat Cummins was bought by the KKR in the IPL auctions last year in December. The pacer further said that IPL could be 'a great way' to get back into cricketing action.

"It could be a great way to get back into playing cricket (after the COVID-19 stoppage). It's T20, not as cumbersome on your body," said Cummins. (ALSO READ: Hopeful of IPL happening, RCB is ready: Mike Hesson)

"We've got a big World Cup that is going to be played at some stage, so playing as much high-quality T20 cricket as we can is great."

