It was an amazing experience despite the loss: Kane Williamson on 2019 World Cup final

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand captain Kane Williamson recalled the final of the 2019 World Cup, saying that it is still 'difficult' to make sense of it.

The final of the 2019 World Cup is etched in the pages of cricket history as one of the most dramatic games in the sport. England won the coveted title on boundary-countback rule after the match and super over ended in a tie.

It was a tough result for New Zealand, who had been impressive throughout the tournament. Kane Williamson spoke about the final last month in a conversation with David Warner, and opened up on the match again during an interview with Cricbuzz.

He said that it is 'difficult to make sense' of what happened in the final, adding that one needs to accept the result and move on.

"To determine whether it was a high or a low takes a bit of time. And I'm still trying to work out what it was really. Sometimes it is difficult to make sense of it. You need to accept, which is that it is a part and parcel of life," Williamson said. (ALSO READ: Williamson opens up on 2019 World Cup final during chat with Warner)

"We didn't get the fruits but upon reflection, it was a pretty spectacular game to be a part of but a really difficult game to understand and get around because you were a part of the game."

In the drama-filled finale, a lot of things didn't go New Zealand's way, including Martin Guptill's throw which ricocheted off a diving Ben Stokes' bat and went across the boundary.

"When there were so many things that were out of your control, pivotal things that were so late in the match. (ALSO READ: Tendulkar vs Kohli: Gambhir makes choice between the two)

"It meant that you were trying to make sense and it was very difficult to do that," said Williamson, who was adjudged the 'Player of the Tournament' for scoring 578 runs.

The 29-year-old said despite all the things that didn't work out it was an amazing experience to be part of the game.

"Despite being on the wrong side of the result you still think you played your part and were perhaps able to do that.

"It was an amazing experience, an incredibly exciting journey if you look at the bigger picture instead of the last couple of minutes. But a real shocker of a game.

