'It was quite difficult to make sense of it': Kane Williamson opens up on 2019 World Cup final

During an Instagram live session with David Warner, Kane Williamson opened up on how he felt right after the final of the 2019 World Cup.

With cricket coming to a halt due to the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe, the players are interacting with each other on social media platforms. On Saturday, Australia's David Warner and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson came together on Instagram for a live session to discuss about things in cricket and beyond.

The duo plays together for IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the interaction session was conducted by the franchise's official Instagram profile.

Both the players talked about multiple things and Williamson also opened up on the 2019 World Cup final, where New Zealand faced a painful loss to England. The side lost through boundary-countback rule after the game ended in a tie in the Super Over.

Replying to a question from Warner on how he managed to keep calm after the game, Williamson insisted that he realised the result wasn't under their control.

"That was a very emotional time. But it was kind of hard to be emotional right at that point in time," Williamson said.

"You were still very much looking at the next task at that time despite the 'n' number of things outside of your control.

"It can happen in any cricket game, but just that in this context, it was a World Cup final," said Williamson.

The New Zealand captain said that he remains proud of the cricket his side played throughout the tournament, and even in the final.

"After the game, it was quite difficult to make sense of it. I think the thing we could reflect (upon) and be proud of was the cricket we played," said the Kiwi skipper.

"We saw throughout the World Cup how much the surfaces varied and what the good score was. 230-240 was quite competitive and we managed to get a competitive total in the final at Lord's. To come out and take wickets on the surface was quite good as well.

"After the game, I just didn't feel I had the right to complain too much just because we were able to put out a strong performance. It was decided by the things which were outside your control," concluded Williamson.

