Ashton Agar names his all-time World XI, two Indian legends find spot

Australian spinner Ashton Agar on Wednesday formed his all-time World XI, assembling some legends of the sport which he revealed on the YouTube channel of Lord's Cricket Ground. The team comprises five Australians, two each from India and the West Indies, and one apiece from Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He selected Ricky Ponting as the captain of that team.

Justin Langer and Virender Sehwag were included as openers and Agar stated the latter was one of the most entertaining players ever to play the game.

"He is my favorite cricketer of all-time. He looked to hit the ball from ball one and probably the most entertaining player to play the game," Agar said.

One of the most successful captains ever Ricky Ponting came at No.3 and he was also handed the mantle of leading this team by Agar.

"I'll have Ricky Ponting at number three and he will be the captain as well. He was always the captain of the great Australian team, so I got to watch as a kid, and he's probably Australia's greatest ever batsman."

The middle-order was marshalled by Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Vivian Richards while Adam Gilchrist was named as the wicket-keeper of the team by Agar.

Brett Lee and Shoaib Akhtar formed the two-pronged pace attack while Shane Warne and Rangana Herath took over the spin department.

"Supreme control, someone who didn't get to play as much Test cricket as he should have because of Muttiah Muralitharan. Herath's longevity is amazing, and he is just mastered his craft, and I respect him. Being a left-arm spinner I try to take things out of his bowling. Great accuracy, changes of pace, and angles and all. He is a pleasure to watch," Agar said.

Ashton Agar XI: Virender Sehwag, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting (c), Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Viv Richards, Adam Gilchrist (wk), Brett Lee, Shane Warne, Shoaib Akhtar, Rangana Herath

